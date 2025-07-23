OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 209 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,590,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,740,083,000 after purchasing an additional 144,719 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,262,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,855,000 after acquiring an additional 218,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,836,000 after acquiring an additional 499,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $918,045,000 after acquiring an additional 57,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,039,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $268.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Melius began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.16.

Republic Services stock opened at $242.29 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.82 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

