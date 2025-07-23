OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 569,851 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 678.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 262,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 228,575 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 754,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,100,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $36.13.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

