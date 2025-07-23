OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,160,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,848,169,000 after acquiring an additional 150,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,056,187,000 after buying an additional 212,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $505,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $492,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,853 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $393,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE TRGP opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.72. Targa Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $122.56 and a one year high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.86.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

