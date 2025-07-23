OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,085.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,079.58.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $963.62 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,006.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $955.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $63,426.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,636. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,601 shares of company stock worth $6,577,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.