OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,827 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.59.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

