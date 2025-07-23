OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $298.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $257.59 and a one year high of $322.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 396.08% and a net margin of 33.13%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $1,630,360.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,821,985.18. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.88, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,668.20. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,825 shares of company stock worth $8,947,730 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

