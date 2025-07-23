OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. WBI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Price Performance

Columbia India Consumer ETF stock opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $55.42 and a 12-month high of $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $321.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

