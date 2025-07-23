OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in GSK by 79.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. GSK had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.4216 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

