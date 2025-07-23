OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $293,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,207,729.10. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $817,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,824. This represents a 35.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank lowered CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $274.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.89 and a 200 day moving average of $261.04. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.25 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.