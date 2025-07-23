OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $593,363,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 652.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,981,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,094 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,648 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 19,102.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,544,000 after acquiring an additional 911,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,838.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 877,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,712,000 after acquiring an additional 832,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $153.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.01 and a 200-day moving average of $128.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

