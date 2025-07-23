OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.80.

Linde Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $472.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.60. The firm has a market cap of $222.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

