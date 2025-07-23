OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.0% during the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 19,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 79,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Prudential Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.