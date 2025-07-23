OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $280,000 in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGMM. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $295,000.

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.78 million and a P/E ratio of 21.71. Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $27.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44.

The Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (CGMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in equity-type securities of small and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund aims for capital growth CGMM was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Capital Group.

