OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,580,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,169,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,769,000 after buying an additional 2,333,600 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,329,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,869,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.19.

MDT stock opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $78.32 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

