OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 403 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 503.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Up 0.6%

STE opened at $223.90 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $200.98 and a one year high of $252.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,945.60. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STERIS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.33.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

