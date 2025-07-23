Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 911.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $486.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

