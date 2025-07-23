Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 404.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 108,150.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

PTNQ stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

