Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTNQ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,343,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,467,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,290,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

PTNQ stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

