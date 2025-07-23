Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 137.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,825 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $37,426,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,065,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,953 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $8,962,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,660,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,346,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,600 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.72.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 430.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.07%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

