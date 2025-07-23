Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.63.

PPTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.34 and a beta of -0.04.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Perpetua Resources will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perpetua Resources news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 7,575,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $99,999,992.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 32,347,299 shares in the company, valued at $426,984,346.80. This trade represents a 30.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $90,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,600.75. The trade was a 31.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1,658.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

