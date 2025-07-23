PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BILZ opened at $101.10 on Wednesday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $101.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.03.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

