Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 126,217 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter worth $892,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 1,435.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Premier Trading Up 0.9%

PINC stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.56. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $23.56.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Insider Transactions at Premier

In other Premier news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,123.84. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,339.19. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,119 shares of company stock worth $321,676. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

