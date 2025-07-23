Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,482 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 488.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 520,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after acquiring an additional 396,027 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 1,853.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 326,551 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,995,000.

NYSEARCA CGSM opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $26.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

