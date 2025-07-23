Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $65.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $148.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

