Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PAA opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.