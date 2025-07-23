Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 14,719 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 205.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCU opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

