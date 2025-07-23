Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 23,647 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,647 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJQ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Kaye Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

