Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,532 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 70,368 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,335 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,905.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,601 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,642,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $293,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

