Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 162,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $84.85 and a 1-year high of $115.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.62.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

