Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,211 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 62,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,653 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 95,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $6,952,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Siebert Williams Shank upped their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

