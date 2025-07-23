Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,365 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.20% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,976,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 657,819 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,596,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after buying an additional 864,926 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,459,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after buying an additional 150,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,185,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

