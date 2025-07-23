Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $247.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.67 and a 200 day moving average of $266.09. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $208.13 and a 12 month high of $292.99.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total transaction of $2,753,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 238,024 shares in the company, valued at $65,544,668.88. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $691,398.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,160.43. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,972 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,581. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

