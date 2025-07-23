Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $137.36 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

