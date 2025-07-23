Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,789,254,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,113 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,954 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,678,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,863 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average is $105.35. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 615,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,006,826.25. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $7,844,775 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

