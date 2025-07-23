Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 33.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.27.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

