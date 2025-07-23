Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,616 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,785,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,173,000 after purchasing an additional 320,196 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 576,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $496,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 151,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 10.4%

BATS IMFL opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.77. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $27.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.