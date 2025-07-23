Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 156,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,308.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9%

CRSP stock opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.82. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,023.64% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Simeon George acquired 989,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.03 per share, with a total value of $51,499,918.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,021,213.37. The trade was a 133.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $141,316.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,068 shares in the company, valued at $218,083.92. This trade represents a 39.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.