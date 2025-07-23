Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 720,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,073,000 after acquiring an additional 326,543 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 88.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 185.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 36.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $478.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.69.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $281.64 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.40 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

