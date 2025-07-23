Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

DFSD opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $48.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

