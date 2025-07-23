Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMHI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 984,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after buying an additional 90,504 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 32,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMHI opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $49.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

