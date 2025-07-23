Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 129.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 529.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

IRDM stock opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $214.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

