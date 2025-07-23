Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

