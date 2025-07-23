Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

SUSA opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $99.48 and a 12-month high of $128.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.70 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

