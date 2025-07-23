Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $4.08 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,159,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,869 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,260,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,939,000. Finally, Waterford Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,862,000.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

