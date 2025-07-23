Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 18,300 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 121.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,901,000 after buying an additional 506,435 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 904,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,566,000 after acquiring an additional 470,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,443,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,924,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,308,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,866,000 after acquiring an additional 293,457 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.30. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.44 and a 12-month high of $103.61.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

