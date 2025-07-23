Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,366 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $448.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $451.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. HSBC upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.40.

View Our Latest Report on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.