Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 23,899 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

