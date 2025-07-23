Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,936 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,522.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 256.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

