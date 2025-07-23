Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 42,374 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 200.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,374 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

KRE stock opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

