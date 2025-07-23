Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,118 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,682,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 82,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

XSVM opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $587.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

